Hulu now offers live TV content through its streaming app on Apple TV and through a separate app for iPhone and iPad called Hulu with Live TV. If you want access to these features, you'll have to add them on to your subscription first. Here's how.

Hulu now offers live TV streaming from its supported apps. It works a little like Sling TV or DirectTV Now. Starting at $45 per month, you have access to about 50 broadcast and cable channels, including live sports (some restrictions apply based on your location), plus the normal on-demand content that Hulu offers without the Live TV subscription.

It comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, which allows you to record live TV and watch it later in your My Stuff section. For $14.99 per month, you can upgrade to 200 hours of Cloud DVR storage and add the ability to fast forward through recorded commercials (not available with the base subscription).

You can stream Hulu with Live TV content from any supported device, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, iPhone and iPad, Android, and Windows Phone (and a lot more). Plus, dedicated apps for Mac and Windows are in the works.

With the base subscription, you can stream Hulu with Live TV on two separate devices simultaneously. For $14.99 per month, you can add Unlimited Screens, which lets you stream content from an unlimited number of devices connected to your home network or up to three devices outside of your local Wi-Fi range.

Sign up for Hulu

Get the app

If you already have a Hulu subscription, you probably already have the app, but if you're entirely new to Hulu, you'll need the app to get started.

Download Hulu

The Hulu app is also available on Apple TV.

Sign up for Live TV

You can't sign up for Hulu's Live TV add-on from within the Hulu app. You'll have to do so from the official website.

Navigate to signup.Hulu.com from your web browser. Log in with your regular Hulu email and password. Select Manage my Account. If you aren't automatically redirected to the Add-Ons page, select Manage under your Hulu base plan subscription. Tap View additional plans under your base plan section. Scroll down to Hulu + Live TV and toggle the Switch to this plan switch on. Scroll down to Enhanced Cloud DVR and tap Switch Plan to Live TV to Unlock if you want to increase your Cloud DVR storage from 50 hours to 200 hours. Scroll down to Unlimited Screens and tap Switch Plan to Live TV to Unlock if you want to upgrade to be able to stream content simultaneously from more than two devices. Select Continue. Enter your zip code on the next page to determine your location (which determines which local content restrictions you will have). Tick the box to allow Hulu to create temporary recordings. This is required to be able to use Live TV, even if you never want to record anything. Select Confirm to confirm the changes.

Log out and back in to see the update