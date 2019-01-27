The big news out of CES 2019 was that Apple's AirPlay 2 protocol was coming to, well, pretty much all the TVs. Samsung, the world's largest manufacturer of smart TVs, was first out the gate. But Vizio wasn't far behind in announcing its support.

And now you can sign up to take part in a beta trial of the upcoming update.

The full SmartCast 3.0 update is coming sometime in the next five months — second-quarter is the official word. It'll include an update to the TVs themselves, as well as an update to the SmartCast app.

From Vizio's blog post: