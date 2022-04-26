For a while now, Apple has made it really easy for anyone to try out upcoming versions of its tvOS software. If you're super interested in the tvOS ecosystem, it can be a neat way to try out new features before they launch to the public, but running any beta software does come with some risks.

Fortunately, it's a relatively simple process to return your Apple TV to the official public version of tvOS if you no longer want to receive beta updates. Here's how.

How to update from tvOS beta to the official release

If you are running the tvOS public beta, there's no way to jump right back to the last commercial version of tvOS immediately. Instead, the process is essentially comprised of turning off future beta updates and waiting for the next bog-standard tvOS version to appear.

Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click System. Click on System Updates. Click on Get Beta Updates to turn it off.

Once this setting has been changed, your Apple TV will stop receiving tvOS public beta updates. Now, you'll just need to wait until the next official version of tvOS is released and undergo the standard procedures for installing tvOS updates.

Note that the above guide applies to the tvOS public beta. If you're running the tvOS developer beta, you'll need to follow the steps to remove the tvOS beta profile from your device first before turning off beta updates as above.

Off the beta train

Testing out Apple's beta software can be fun but there are reasons to stick with the tried-and-tested public version over in-development betas, especially if you value reliability over novelty.

