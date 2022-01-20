December 17, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15.3 beta 1 to developers

Apple has just released the first beta of tvOS 15.3 to developers. If you already have a previous tvOS beta installed, or followed the instructions below to install the beta profile for the update, head to System > Software Updates and download away.

December 7, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15.2 Release Candidate to developers

Apple has just released the first Release Candidate version of tvOS 15.2 to developers.

December 2, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15.2 beta 4 to developers

Apple has just released the fourth beta version of tvOS 15.2 to developers.

November 16, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15.2 beta 3 to developers

Apple has just released the third beta version of tvOS 15.2 to developers.

November 9, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15.2 beta 2 to developers

Apple has just released the second beta version of tvOS 15.2 to developers.

October 27, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15.2 beta 1 to developers

Apple has just released the first beta version of tvOS 15.2 to developers.

October 18, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15.1 release candidate to developers

Apple has just seeded the release candidate of tvOS 15.1 to developers.

October 13, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.1 beta 4 for developers

Apple has just released the fourth tvOS 15.1 beta version to developers.

October 6, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.1 beta 3 for developers

Apple has just released the third tvOS 15.1 beta version to developers.

September 28, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.1 beta 2 for developers

Apple has just released the second tvOS 15.1 beta version to developers.

September 21, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.1 beta 1 for developers

Apple has just released the first tvOS 15.1 beta version to developers.

September 14, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 Release Candidate for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 Release Candidate to developers.

September 7, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 beta 9 for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 beta 9 to developers.

August 25, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 beta 7 for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 beta 7 to developers.

August 17, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 beta 6 for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 beta 6 to developers.

August 10, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 beta 5 for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 beta 5 to developers.

July 27, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 beta 4 for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 beta 4 to developers.

July 14, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 beta 3 for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 beta 3 to developers.

June 24, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 beta 2 for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 beta 2 to developers.

June 7, 2021: Apple launches tvOS 15 beta 1 for developers

Apple has just launched tvOS 15 beta 1 to developers.

June 7, 2021: Apple announces tvOS 15

Apple has announced tvOS 15, which will arrive for customers later this year. Developers will be able to download the beta version of the software for testing after the WWDC keynote.