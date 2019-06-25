If you've been running the developer or public beta version of tvOS 13, you might be wondering how you can update to the official version of the software now that it's been released. Fortunately, it's a fairly simple process that just requires you to delete the beta profile from your Apple TV.

Here's how to update from the tvOS beta release to the official public version.

How to update from tvOS beta to the official release

Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click General. Click Profile at the bottom of the General page. Click tvOS 13 Beta Software Profile. Click Remove Profile. Click Remove. Click Restart.

After your Apple TV has restarted, you can just follow the normal procedures for updating your Apple TV.

How to download and install tvOS on your Apple TV

Questions?

If you have any questions about moving from the tvOS beta releases to the official version, let us know in the comments.