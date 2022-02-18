"Lincoln's Dilemma," a new documentary series exploring Lincoln's journey to end slavery, is streaming now on Apple TV+.

The new four-part series, which is narrated by Jeffrey Wright, tells the story of Abraham Lincoln's "complex journey to end slavery." The series features the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass and all four parts are available to stream immediately.

Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds' award-winning book, "Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times," the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, "Lincoln's Dilemma" also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost. "Lincoln's Dilemma" is produced by Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films. Executive producers are Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, Jacqueline Olive, Barak Goodman and Jelani Cobb. Olive and Goodman direct the series.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new documentary series yet, check it out below: