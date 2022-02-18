What you need to know
- "Lincoln's Dilemma" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new series tells the story of Abraham Lincoln's "complex journey to end slavery."
- The series is broke out over four parts.
"Lincoln's Dilemma," a new documentary series exploring Lincoln's journey to end slavery, is streaming now on Apple TV+.
The new four-part series, which is narrated by Jeffrey Wright, tells the story of Abraham Lincoln's "complex journey to end slavery." The series features the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass and all four parts are available to stream immediately.
Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds' award-winning book, "Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times," the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, "Lincoln's Dilemma" also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost.
"Lincoln's Dilemma" is produced by Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films. Executive producers are Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, Jacqueline Olive, Barak Goodman and Jelani Cobb. Olive and Goodman direct the series.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new documentary series yet, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Lincoln's Dilemma" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It joins the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Display your favorite photo memories with the Aura Mason Luxe
Have a lot of photos that you want to display in your home? Then you should consider the Mason Luxe digital photo frame from Aura.
Shareholder group raises 'significant concern' over Tim Cook's pay
A top shareholder group has warned that Tim Cook's compensation as Apple CEO raises 'significant concern', in particular with regard to a massive stock award he got last year.
What makes Nintendo Switch Online still worth buying in 2022?
If you're new to the Nintendo Switch scene, or if you're longing to play games with friends around the world, this review outlines everything you need to decide whether Nintendo Switch Online is a service worth paying for.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.