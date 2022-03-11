With your Apple Music subscription, you have access to thousands of high-quality music videos, ad-free, on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You can browse through videos from your favorite artists, or sit back and relax while watching curated video playlists from Apple's dedicated music team. Although just listening to your favorite music with your best noise-canceling headphones is a great way to experience Apple Music, music videos allow you to add a visual experience while you're listening. Here's how to watch music videos in Apple Music on your best iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

How to browse for music videos in Apple Music You can browse through Apple Music's Music Video page for something fun to watch, including curated video playlists for your favorite genres and decades. Launch Apple Music on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Click on Browse. Click on Music Videos. On iPhone and iPad, it's just under Playlist. On Mac and Apple TV, it's at the top next to Playlist. You can scroll through new and featured music videos, playlists, and more. Find something you'd like to watch and click on it to start playing it. How to search for specific music videos in Apple Music If you know what you're looking for, you can easily find any music video available on Apple Music with a quick search. Simply type the name of the song or artist (or both) into the search field. When the results come up, scroll down to the Videos section. If an artist or song you search for doesn't have a music video section, it's not available in Apple Music. How to add music videos to your Library in Apple Music You can add music videos found in Apple Music to your library so they're easier to find and watch at any time. Select the music video you want to add to your library On your iPhone or iPad tap the Add button (it looks like a plus symbol) next to the video. On Apple TV, press the Menu button on the Siri Remote and then swipe up to the More button at the top of the screen (it looks like three dots). On Mac, click the Add button next to the video. The music video will now be listed in your Library where you can stream it. If you want to download music videos for offline viewing, download it onto your iPhone, iPad, or Mac (you can't download anything on Apple TV, unfortunately). How to download music videos to your device in Apple Music Whether you've already got a music video in your Library or you've just found it in Apple Music, you can download it to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to watch offline. Build your perfect playlist and watch them all while out in the middle of nowhere. Select the music video you want to download to your device. On your iPhone or iPad tap the Add button (it looks like a plus symbol) next to the video. On Mac, click the Add button next to the video. Select the Download button (it looks like a cloud with an arrow pointing downward). The music video will download onto your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Keep in mind how much storage space you have on your devices. Music videos take up around 50-100MB of space (as opposed to about 15MB for songs). How to view music videos added to your Library in Apple Music Your Library is where your content sits. Whether it's music you ripped from your personal CD collection, bought on iTunes, or added from Apple Music (if it's from Apple Music, it doesn't belong to you. You are "borrowing it" with your subscription). When you want to find your music videos, you may have to filter iTunes or your Music app in order to see them. Launch Apple Music on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Select Library. Select Music Videos from the list of content in your Library. On Mac, it's in the sidebar on the left. On Apple TV, it's in the sidebar on the right. If you don't see Music Videos, you may have to add it. On iPhone and iPad, tap Edit in the upper right corner of your Library. Then tap Music Videos to add it to the list.