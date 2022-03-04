What you need to know
- Season two of "Dear..." is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The second season features stories from Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, and more.
- The first season is also streaming on Apple TV+.
The second season of "Dear..." is streaming now on Apple TV+.
The series, which features inspiring stories from some of the world's most influential people, is back with all-new interviews from Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, and more.
The second season of "Dear…" will spotlight internationally recognized leaders, entertainers and athletes, and how they have shaped culture and society through a collection of intimate letters from their fans. By reading these letters, each influential figure learns how they have unknowingly impacted others and gains new insight into how their work has made a unique contribution to the global community.
Additional conversations to premiere throughout the new season include:
- Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis
- Women's rights activist, youngest-ever Nobel laureate and producer Malala Yousafzai
- Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times bestselling author and activist Jane Fonda
- Academy Award-nominated and Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay
- Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter
- SAG Award winner and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh
- Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton
- The NBA's all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, "Dear…" takes an inventive and cinematic approach to these biographies. The complete first season of "Dear…," featuring Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
The second season of "Dear..." is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
