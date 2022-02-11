What you need to know
- "The Sky is Everywhere" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The drama film stars Jason Segal and more.
"The Sky is Everywhere," the new heartwarming drama film starring Jason Segel, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The drama film tells the story of Lennie Walker, a musical prodigy who struggles with the loss of her older sister.
Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother's gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey.
When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie's life, she's drawn to him. But Lennie's complicated relationship with her sister's devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe's budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.
Acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker directs this moving adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.
If you haven't yet seen the trailer for the film, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"The Sky is Everywhere" is streaming now on Apple TV+ and joins a growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
