- "They Call Me Magic" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The four-part documentary series focuses on the life and career of Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
The four-part documentary series, which is directed by Rick Famuyiwa, dives into the life and career of the legendary basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
"They Call Me Magic" offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today.
With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin "Magic" Johnson's remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, "They Call Me Magic" features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, check it out below:
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"They Call Me Magic" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
