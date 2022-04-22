"They Call Me Magic" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The four-part documentary series, which is directed by Rick Famuyiwa, dives into the life and career of the legendary basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

"They Call Me Magic" offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today.

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin "Magic" Johnson's remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, "They Call Me Magic" features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.