"WeCrashed" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series, which tells the story about the rise and fall of WeWork, stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

"WeCrashed" is created by Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated "Little America," "Good Boys") and Crevello ("The Long Dark"), who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners, and is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This is Us," "Crazy, Stupid, Love"). Requa and Ficarra executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.