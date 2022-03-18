What you need to know
- "WeCrashed" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new drama series tells the story of the rise and fall of WeWork.
- It stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
"WeCrashed" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The series, which tells the story about the rise and fall of WeWork, stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?
"WeCrashed" is created by Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated "Little America," "Good Boys") and Crevello ("The Long Dark"), who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners, and is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This is Us," "Crazy, Stupid, Love"). Requa and Ficarra executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"WeCrashed" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
