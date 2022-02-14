Having efficient charging accessories is important if you want to power up your devices in a timely manner. If you're still using an old charger, it's time to upgrade and Anker's one-day sale at Amazon is the perfect opportunity.

Today only, a selection of Anker charging accessories are discounted there by up to 40% with prices starting at just $10, including USB wall chargers, MagSafe chargers, portable battery packs, and more.

Grab yourself some Anker essentials today

The sale features a few accessories we've featured for review here at iMore including the Anker 623 MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charging Station. At $56, this 2-in-1 charger is seeing its first price drop since it launched last year and comes highly recommended if you want a desktop MagSafe-compatible charger with space to top off your AirPods too.

Also on sale is the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless, another MagSafe-compatible device, this time designed to be a portable power source that attaches to the back of your iPhone. With 5000mAh of power in a compact package, plus a USB-C output for non-MagSafe devices, it's a solid pickup at $38 today (a 30% saving).

In addition to these top picks, the Amazon sale includes some of the best iPhone 13 wall chargers, power strips, USB-C to Lightning cables, and more. Whether your current charging cable is looking a little worse for wear or you want to make sure you have a wireless charging pad everywhere you might set your phone down, this sale has got you covered.

The deals are limited to today only or until sold out, so don't miss your chance to shop the whole selection.