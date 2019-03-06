Hunter Douglas makes power blinds and window shades. The sort of blinds that you can open or close with the push of a button instead of spending years fiddling around trying to figure out which cord does what. Last year, the company released a second-generation PowerView hub that also added smart home support compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Now, Hunter Douglas has announced the PowerView Motorization operating system is compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Smart blinds are not a huge market, so it's awesome to know there's one out there with a wide range of compatibility, whether you already use Hunter Douglas or are thinking about upgrading. Control the blinds with the Apple Home app, by asking Siri, or automatically through your iPhone, iPad, HomePod, or Mac.

Use the PowerView app to set up some advanced features, too. You can create Scenes that use pre-programmed shade positions. These Scenes will then perform the actions you've set, like raising the blinds in the morning, adjusting when the sun is at its hottest, and more. Create your own designs for watching TV, playing games, or coming home from work.

In addition to the big smart home systems, Hunter Douglas also works with Nest, Savant, and more. If you're thinking about installing Hunter Douglas blinds, just remember you'll need the PowerView hub for HomeKit integration. The pricing of these systems depends on your home and the number of windows you need treated.

See at Hunter Douglas

