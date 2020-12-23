The last time I visited my family, I brought my Nintendo Switch along so all of my nieces, nephews, and siblings could play together on my parents' TV. I was completely comfortable taking the actual console, but transporting the dock itself worried me as I was afraid its fragile plastic casing might get crushed in the plane during transit. Considering that the Official Switch Dock is rather expensive to replace, this is a valid concern. Since then, I've had the chance to test out the new HyperDrive 60W USB-C Hub for Nintendo Switch. It's got a sturdier build than the Switch Dock, so you don't have to be as careful when traveling with it. Plus, it works phenomenally as both an HDMI output adapter and as a charging station, so you can easily play your Switch on TV. This makes it one of the best Switch docks out there.

Switch dock and charger HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub Bottom line: It provides excellent display and audio output while also charging up your Nintendo Switch. The extra ports make it so it can also work with a variety of other devices. It's the perfect travel accessory. Pros HDMI Switch docking station

USB-C to USB-C cable included

Lightweight and compact

18W PD charging port

Works with any USB-C devices

Charges Switch while in use Cons Expensive

Can look cluttery $100 at Hyper

HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub review What I like

When I opened the box, I discovered the hub, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and the hub's power adapter. You will need to supply your own HDMI cable, though, as one is not included in the packaging. But that's not unexpected. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The hub feels very sturdy and has a beautiful matte siding with glossy plus signs going up and down either side of it. The compact design makes it super easy to slip in your pocket, purse, or bag while on-the-go. I could even fit it into my Switch case's storage compartment. Setting up the HyperDrive Hub with a Nintendo Switch is really easy. Setting up the HyperDrive Hub with a Switch is really easy. I just plugged my HDMI cable between the hub and the TV, plugged the USB-C cable between the adapter and the Switch, and then plugged the hub's power adapter into the wall. After that, all I had to do was turn on my Switch, and it was ready to go. By the way, I placed my Switch on this Lamicall Playstand to make it easier to plug the USB-C cable into the bottom. When everything was connected properly, the Switch's screen went blank, and then the game displayed on my TV. This isn't anything to worry about, as this is exactly what happens when you slide the console into the Official Switch Dock — The Switch's screen goes blank. My Switch did charge back up while it connected to this hub and displaying on TV, so you don't have to worry about your Switch running out of juice while using the HyperDrive. During the hours that I tested the HyperDrive Hub, it never once had any problems displaying my games, nor were there any issues with the music or sound output. It worked beautifully and was easy enough to set up and take down.

In addition to the USB-C output port and the HDMI ports, there's also a USB 3.0 port and a USB-C 18W PD charging port. That way, you can also use the HyperDrive Hub to fast-charge another device like your phone or a Nintendo Switch accessory like the Pro Controller. Plus, the USB 3.0 port allows you to connect to your computer, making this a very versatile hub that can work with more devices than just your Switch. This versatility seriously makes it one of the best Switch docks that you can get. I'm not traveling right now due to the state of the world in 2020, but the next time I do go on a trip, I'll probably take this accessory with me to make it easier to play my Switch at family members' houses or on hotel TVs. And it's not just for travel. In fact, I'm planning on setting the HyperDrive Hub up with the TV in my basement, so I have somewhere else to play on a large display should the main TV in the living room already be in use. HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub review Does it work with the Switch Lite?

No, unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Lite does not have the necessary internal hardware to even allow for display output. So, while this hub can be used to charge your Switch Lite, it won't make it possible to display the Switch Lite's screen on a TV. HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub review What I don't like

As handy as this device is, it can make your media center look a little cluttery since all of those wires will be splaying out from it. Of course, that's a small price to pay to connect your Switch to a TV while you're traveling and are staying in a hotel or someone's guest room. The Official Switch Dock is better in this respect because it helps hide those extra cables and can make your TV stand look more organized. Perhaps the most obvious thing you've already noted is that the HyperDrive Hub is expensive. Hell, it even costs twice the amount of buying another Official Switch Dock. Granted, this device does double as a charging station, is compact for travel, and gives you extra ports to work with. But if you don't need something this heavy-duty, there are definitely cheaper Switch hubs out there. HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub review The competition

If you want something that won't cost as much as the HyperDrive Hub, you should check out these other options. The YCCSKY HDMI Adapter is even more compact than the HyperDrive Hub and still gives you two ports to use while your Switch is displaying on a TV: A USB-C and a USB 3.0 port. You can easily throw it in your pocket or bag when you're going on a trip. If you're looking for a hub that can work with your current Switch Dock, then you really ought to consider the FunDirect Hub Dock. The dock sits on top of it, and then the hub provides four additional USB ports for you to use to charge up your various Switch controllers, Mario Kart Live cars, and any other gaming accessories you might have. The RREAKA Multiport Hub is a quarter of the cost of the HyperDrive Hub and has a much sleeker design. You can easily toss it in your suitcase or backpack if you want to take it with you somewhere. It gives you a USB-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and an HDMI port to use while your Switch it displaying on your TV. HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub review Should you buy it?

The HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub is a great travel companion that can be used with several different devices in addition to your Nintendo Switch. It works really well whether you're charging your phone in the PD fast charging port, are using the USB-C output port to play your Switch on a hotel TV, or are connecting the unit to your computer. As far as functionality goes, it's one of the best Switch docks out there. 4.5 out of 5 The biggest holdup is definitely the high price point. There are plenty of other Switch hubs out there at much lower prices that will allow you to play your Nintendo console on a TV. However, this one offers some extra conveniences that you might not see anywhere else.