Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest entry in the Zelda series that explores the events that unfolded 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Featuring many characters who appeared in Breath of the Wild, there are hours of content to hack and slash your way through. But once you get through the main campaign, you might be looking for even more. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity doesn't have any DLC announced for it yet, but like Fire Emblem Warriors and Hyrule Warriors, we expect DLC to release for Age of Calamity soon. In fact, it might be sooner than we expect.
Save Hyrule again
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
An action-packed romp through Hyrule.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is gorgeous and fun to play, but it's not without its flaws. It is, however, a worthy successor to Hyrule Warriors.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC What can we expect?
While there hasn't been an official announcement from Nintendo regarding DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the game's recent data mine has uncovered some unused data for some familiar faces. It seems like Robbie, Purah, Sooga, and Astor all have unused voice clips buried deep in the game's code. Purah and Robbie appear throughout the story as allies to Zelda and the Kingdom of Hyrule, while Sooga and Astor appear as antagonists.
Considering that models for all four of these characters are seen throughout the game, chances are that these characters were not scrapped but might be planned as future DLC. But when will that DLC launch? Well, it's hard to tell. Fire Emblem Warriors and Hyrule Warriors enjoyed much post-launch DLC, both free and paid; so we're hoping for the DLC to come sooner rather than later.
More allies for the fight against evil
While we wait for eventual DLC, there's still plenty of enemies to fight and Koroks to find in the game. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity may not be a true sequel to Breath of the Wild, but it shines as a sequel to 2014's Hyrule Warriors and is one of the best action games on the Nintendo Switch. We'll be sure to let you know when Nintendo officially announces DLC for this title.
