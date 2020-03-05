Several Apple services including iCloud, iMessage, Photos and Screen Time are currently suffering from performance issues.

According to Apple's support website and first reported by 9to5 Mac, there are 11 current ongoing issues. They are affecting iCloud, iMessage, Photos and Screen Time. The eight iCloud services affected are:

Bookmarks & Tabs

Contacts

Drive

Keychain

Mail

Notes

Reminders

Web Apps (iCloud.com)

All of these services state:

Some users are affected Users may be experiencing slower than normal performance with this service.

iMessage is also reporting delays or slowness when sending messages, and Photos and Screen Time are also said to be "slower than normal". There's no indication as to what has caused the issue, or who exactly is affected. If you're experiencing issues, let us know what's going on and where you are. Meantime, we'll be sure to keep you updated if anything changes.

