Karen and Joe are joined by Rene for a conversation about Apple's record setting fiscal quarter and the promotion of John Ternus to SVP of Hardware Engineering as Dan Ricco takes on an unspecified project.
Facebook continues their assault on Apple's privacy policies, and Tim Cook isn't having it. There's also AirTags accessory leaks, new software updates, and Time to Walk for Fitness+. Check it out!
Links
- Time to Walk audio experiences arrive on Apple Fitness+, Apple Watch | iMore
- Apple releases new limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity | iMore
- New AirTags accessories leaked online | iMore
- Apple Q1 2021: Apple reports record $111.4 billion in revenue for holiday quarter | iMore
- Facebook says Apple's privacy protections help Apple more than users | iMore
- John Ternus taking over SVP of Hardware Engineering from Dan Riccio | iMore
- How to download and install watchOS 7.3 on your Apple Watch | iMore
- How to download and install iPadOS 14.4 on your iPad | iMore
- How to download and install iOS 14.4 on your iPhone | iMore
- How to download and install tvOS 14.4 on your Apple TV | iMore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
