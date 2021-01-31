imore show 736Source: imore

Karen and Joe are joined by Rene for a conversation about Apple's record setting fiscal quarter and the promotion of John Ternus to SVP of Hardware Engineering as Dan Ricco takes on an unspecified project.

Facebook continues their assault on Apple's privacy policies, and Tim Cook isn't having it. There's also AirTags accessory leaks, new software updates, and Time to Walk for Fitness+. Check it out!

