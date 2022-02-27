This week on the iMore show, we're talking about foldable iPhones, a 20-inch MacBook, and some more about that Apple Car we've been hearing about for years.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Safari is the world's second-favorite browser, but it won't be for long | iMore
- There's a new university study trying to understand how bad the AirTag problem is | iMore
- Don't expect to be folding your iPhone until at least 2025, analyst says | iMore
- Apple's iPhone 14 Pro design reportedly set in stone as suppliers begin trials | iMore
- Gurman: Apple to announce 'at least one' new Mac next month, more to come | iMore
- Apple is reportedly pondering a massive 20-inch folding MacBook | iMore
- Apple's AR/VR headset said to be ready for mass production in August/September | iMore
- Apple reportedly working with a South Korean firm to add autopilot tech to Apple Car | iMore
Sponsors
- Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
- NordVPN: Head to nordvpn.com/imore or use code IMORE to get a huge discount off your plan, one additional month free, and a bonus gift!
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Learn all about Pokémon Gen IX and its cat, crocodile, and duck starters
The next-gen Pokémon game has been announced and it's going to be open world. Learn everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here!
During challenging times, should we be discussing the next iPhone?
We're still expecting new Apple devices in the coming days — although it's not the biggest news.
Pokémon Presents: Scarlet and Violet announced for Nintendo Switch
February 27 is Pokémon Day and as such The Pokémon Company released a 14-minute broadcast going over games and Pokémon news for the year. Here's everything that was announced.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case
The best Apple Watch cases can help you avert disaster. You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch until it gets all scratched up, or worse, cracked. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.