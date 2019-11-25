What you need to know
- Apple intends to increase its presence in India over the next five years.
- As many as 10,000 new jobs will be created.
- iPhones, chargers, and more will be produced in the country.
The Indian government has confirmed that Apple intends to increase the products that it manufacturers in the country. According to a Reuters report (via Apple Insider India's information technology minister says manufactuering operations will expand over the next five years.
Apple currently makes some iPhones in India, but Ravi Shankar Prasad says that expansion beyond iPhone production will create 10,000 jobs. Salcamp already works with Apple, but over the next five years it will also take on the production of chargers and "other components" at its Chennai plant.
Prasad also confirmed that Apple will export iPhones made in India, something that could be worth as much as $1.6 billion to country each year.
Apple's move into India will not stop at manufacturing, either. The company is already said to have earmarked a spot in Mumbai as the home for its first Apple Store in the country.
Satechi announces new compact, backlit keyboard that includes a number pad
Satechi is known for putting together some gorgeous accessories and it's at it again, this time announcing a full backlit Bluetooth keyboard that's compact despite having a full numpad.
Apple to give $1 to (RED) for Apple Store purchases made with Apple Pay
Apple has confirmed that it will give $1 to (RED) for each and every Apple Store purchase that is made via Apple Pay as we near World AIDS Day.
Win $2,000 of Apple gear with the Reader's Choice giveaway!
What's the best phone of 2019? Is it the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T? What about the best laptop, games console, tablet and more? Vote NOW in the Reader's Choice awards and win BIG in time for the holidays!
Introduce Siri and HomeKit to the great outdoors with these accessories
Whether it is outdoor lighting, cameras, fans, or temperature sensors, theres a HomeKit accessory that is ready to bring the smarts. Keep things connected indoors and out with these awesome accessories.