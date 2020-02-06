Apple has undone the madness that was its decision to remove the icons for moving and flagging messages in the Mail app on iPhone. As of iOS 13.4 beta 1, those icons are back where they belong – in the toolbar.

Earlier versions of iOS 13 inexplicably did away with those two icons, leaving just the trash and reply buttons visible. That meant that people invariably accidentally deleted messages when they wanted to reply to them. And it was just plain old maddening.