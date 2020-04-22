What you need to know
- A new concept video shows us the best timeline's iOS 14.
- It has everything that's been rumored including widgets.
- There's even an emoji bar.
There's a new iOS 14 concept in town and my oh my does it look good.
Created by YouTuber "the Hacker 24," the concept takes us on a tour of all the things we've seen rumored for iOS 14 and some that we haven't. And if we get any of this it's going to be a fun WWDC in June.
Just watch it, I'll wait.
I'm not going to go into detail about it all because that video really is the star of the show here. But the tl;dr is:
- Split View for the multi-app lifestyle we've been asking for.
- Widgets on the Home screen, finally.
- An emoji bar that's always there when typing.
- I can't think of any more I'm too excited just watch the video.
And breathe.
Apple will likely announce iOS 14 alongside iPadOS 14 during its online WWDC event in June. We'd also expect early developer betas to be made available at the same time, too.
