iOS 16 will fix one of people's biggest complaints about Reminders

Apple's Reminders app has gone from strength to strength after a decidedly rocky start, but now the task management app is set to get even better when iOS 16 launches later this year. Come fall, Reminders will allow people to display a badge that will "Include Due Today" as well as overdue items.

As with so much of iOS 16, this little tweak is a prime example of a quality of life improvement that presumably took a relatively small amount of work on Apple's part but will make Reminders a viable option for more people.

In Beta 3, there’s a new option named “Include Due Today,” which makes the badge match all overdue and “Due Today” items. 🧡 THANK YOU REMINDERS TEAM! https://t.co/IsE2zK2anK — Stephen Hackett (@ismh) July 6, 2022

The ability to have the Reminders badge alert people when a task is due today is something that people have been crying out for, with some finding it difficult to understand why Apple didn't offer the option in the first place. While some would argue that a badge should only alert people if something is already late and requires immediate attention, that isn't actually how most people use these kinds of apps. Instead, they want to know what needs to be done, not what they should have done before now. This new change is one that's already been well received by many. The change went live in the recently released third developer beta ahead of what is likely to be a public beta release next week.

The big iOS 16 update isn't expected to be made available to the public until this fall, likely in or around September. It'll be joined by iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and more alongside new hardware that is sure to include the new iPhone 14 lineup.

