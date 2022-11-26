Cyber Monday iPad deals bring savings on brand new models

Black Friday might be over, but many of the best iPad deals are still rolling through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Keep track with us of all the best iPad prices as we update the list below every time a new price drops. Further down the page, you'll find more information about the iPad models, as well as an auto-updating price comparison chart for your country.

Cyber Monday iPad deals

Today's best Cyber Monday iPad deals

(opens in new tab) iPad Mini 256 GB| (Was $649) Now $550 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPad Mini, as it enters its second year, has now started to see some great discounts. This is a great price at just $399! That's $100 off full price, matching its previous lowest price and making it cheaper on Amazon than anywhere else. That's on all the colors too, so you can pick and choose your favorite and still get a great deal.

(opens in new tab) iPad | (Was $449) Now $426 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The first discount on Apple's brand new entry-level iPad. Save $25 on an iPad that was released just a few weeks ago, and boasts spicy new internals and a fabulous new design.

(opens in new tab) iPad | (Was $329) Now $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It may not be the current base model anymore, but it is still the least expensive brand-new iPad you can buy. This deal over at Amazon is now the best price that the iPad has ever been, with a substantial $60 saving. That's $10 cheaper than the previous lowest price.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air | (Was $599) Now $559 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While no longer the latest Apple iPad, it is still a very new device. This $50 discount isn't the lowest price the iPad Air has ever seen, with the lowest price being a full $40 lower again. This is a great deal - but there have been better. This is, however, the lowest price you'll find around at other retailers.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro M2 (11-inch) | (Was $799) Now $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The newest iPad Pro has already got a nice discount over at Amazon, with a nice $40 off full price. This is not the lowest price the iPad Pro has ever been, with the previous lowest price appearing only a week ago, with a $50 saving. This is still a great price, but waiting may get you an even better one.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro M2 (12.9-inch)| (Was $1099) Now $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a pretty decent saving on an iPad that's only a few weeks old. There are savings on all the colors and sizes, but the biggest discount is 11% off the 256GB configuration, now just $1069 instead of $1199.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (Renewed) | (Was $790) Now $760 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One of the best ways to get a discount on the iPads is to go for a renewed device. This is the 4th Gen iPad Pro that released in 2020, but it's still an excellent choice as long as you don't need the most recent tablet.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air Cellular | (Was $749) Now $669 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One of the best iPad deals we've seen this weekend is 11% off the Cellular iPad Air, now just $669 instead of $749. It's rare to see so much money come off a 2022 iPad model.

Best Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals

Last year's iPad (2021) is the iPad that many people should buy due to the vast difference in price compared to the 2022 model. As long as you aren't expecting any "pro" features and are okay with the old design, the iPad (2021) is a near-perfect tablet for everyone. Since its release last year we have seen a few excellent discounts, and there are already some great deals to be had today.

Best Cyber Monday Apple iPad Air Deals

The iPad Air recently saw an update earlier this year, making it one of the most compelling tablets in the iPad lineup. Ditching the A15 Bionic, the iPad Air 2022 gained the same M1 chip as the iPad Pro, beefing up its performance and making its bigger counterparts seem slightly too expensive. There's still Apple Pencil 2 support, as well as a handy keyboard addition so you can almost replace your laptop with it.

If you're in need of a larger display with oodles of power, but don't want to spend loads of money on an iPad Pro, then the iPad Air 2022 should suit you to a tee - especially if you can score a deal on one.

Best Cyber Monday Apple iPad Pro deals

The new iPad Pro is here - bringing reams and reams of power with it. It's not quite out yet, but it will have an M2 chip and even more RAM. There are also flagship features like pro-grade cameras, LiDAR, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G. Plus, you can get up to 2TB of storage space. These devices are the current top-of-the-line iPad and are full-on laptop replacements for many people these days, especially when you combine it with something like a keyboard case.

Looks like as well that even though the iPad Pro M2 is very new, we've still got a discount - there's a nice $50 discount at Amazon.

Best Cyber Monday Apple iPad mini deals

The iPad Mini 6 received a significant update last year, bringing a new design more similar to the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Now there's a bigger screen with much thinner bezels, as well as support for Apple Pencil 2. There's an A15 Bionic under the shell keeping everything going, so you won't be wanting for power at any point.

Where do I find the best Cyber Monday iPad deals? Whether you're looking for the lowest prices on the base iPad or the best deals on the most expensive iPad Pro, you don't have to look much further than right here. We've been keeping tabs on iPad deals for months, so we know the good deals on all models of iPads when we see them. Amazon (opens in new tab) : Expect great deals across all iPad models

: Expect great deals across all iPad models B&H (opens in new tab) : Competes on iPad prices with other retailers

: Competes on iPad prices with other retailers Best Buy (opens in new tab) : You'll likely find iPad deals bundled with extras like Apple Music or Apple TV+

When do the Cyber MondayiPad deals begin? The deals are already live!

Does Apple have a Cyber Monday sale on iPads? There won't be any discounts, but Apple is offering gift cards with purchases of select iPads. The more you spend, the more you get back.

What's the cheapest Cyber Monday iPad? The 9th generation iPad is just $269, the cheapest iPad you can buy this Cyber Monday.