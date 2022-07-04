The iPad Pro is often considered the ultimate tablet, especially when in its 12.9-inch form. It also tends to come with an ultimate price tag of over $1000 dollars. If you've been waiting for a discount, the moment you've been waiting for could finally be here. Amazon has chopped the prices of every configuration, with the 128GB variant dipping down to $999, and the top of the range has had a monster $450 off.
Make sure you get in there quick with this one - stock looks low on the reduced models, so it could be a while before we see this kind of deal again!
Up to $450 off
iPad Pro 12.9-inch
No matter what iPad Pro you go for, you're getting a premium tablet experience, with a big screen and powerful internals. The cheapest of the bunch is the 128GB Wifi model with a, relative to the other discounts, modest $100 off, making it $999. The biggest discount is on the 2TB wifi and cellular model, with the aforementioned $450 off, so that it is now $1949.
An iPad Pro deal to replace your laptop?
The iPad Pro 12.9-inch is the top of Apple's tablet range and looks to replace your laptop as your portable computing option. Its 12.9 Liquid Retina XDR display features ProMotion, bringing a 120HZ refresh rate to the iPad lineup that makes your flicking and swiping extra smooth. The front-facing 12MP camera is great for video calls, and the rear ultrawide is good for shots when you're out and about.
It's what's on the inside that makes the iPad Pro a viable laptop replacement - the M1 chip is the same as you'll find in Apple's MacBook lineup, and is great for video and photo editing on the move, and powers games and apps with aplomb.
You will find the ports a little lacking - there is a sole USB-C port on the bottom, and once you've plugged it in to charge, you won't be able to plug anything extra in. You'll also need a keyboard if you want to truly replace your laptop - here are the best keyboards for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch.
Check out the best iPad deals and sales for more iPad prices, and keep up with Prime Day at our iPad Prime Day deals page.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: 1More Evo earbuds earn their place amongst the top dogs
1More, a globally distributed audio company recently launched the 1More Evo earbuds — their most evolved in-ear headphones to date. Here are the pros and cons of the new powerful earbuds.
iPhone 14 likely to be a big downgrade from iPhone 14 Pro for this reason
Apple is strongly expected to announce its iPhone 14 lineup this fall and a new report adds fuel to existing expectations that at least two of the new handsets won't get a speed boost.
Editor's Desk: Getting ready for the new MacBook, public betas, and more
It's finally July, which means the new iPhones are just a few weeks away from being revealed. There are many things to get excited about right now, however, including the new MacBook Air.
Here are some of our favorite cases to protect your iPhone 12 Pro
There is certainly no shortage of protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, but which ones are the best? Here are some of our personal favorites to keep your iPhone safe and sound.