The iPad Pro is often considered the ultimate tablet, especially when in its 12.9-inch form. It also tends to come with an ultimate price tag of over $1000 dollars. If you've been waiting for a discount, the moment you've been waiting for could finally be here. Amazon has chopped the prices of every configuration, with the 128GB variant dipping down to $999, and the top of the range has had a monster $450 off. Make sure you get in there quick with this one - stock looks low on the reduced models, so it could be a while before we see this kind of deal again!

Up to $450 off iPad Pro 12.9-inch No matter what iPad Pro you go for, you're getting a premium tablet experience, with a big screen and powerful internals. The cheapest of the bunch is the 128GB Wifi model with a, relative to the other discounts, modest $100 off, making it $999. The biggest discount is on the 2TB wifi and cellular model, with the aforementioned $450 off, so that it is now $1949. 128GB $999 at Amazon

2TB $1949 at Amazon