10 million people use iPhone emulator Delta, now it's coming to iPad
There’s good news and bad news, though.
Delta, the fantastic retro-gaming emulator available for iPhone since April, is now available for iPad in a new update.
Announced on Mastodon, Delta now supports Stage Manager, the iPad’s multitasking feature. This means you can have multiple instances of the emulator running on the tablet while using another app like Safari or YouTube. In addition to iPad support, Delta now uses a new ‘core’ for the Nintendo DS handheld. Cores are the app’s way of emulating certain systems. A benefit of this new core is that there’s no need to use the BIOS files. If you’re unsure what BIOS files are, we have a helpful guide that runs through all the definitions for using an emulator like Delta. From now on, it’s a matter of loading up a game and playing as you may have done with the other systems featured on Delta. There’s a lot more available in Delta 1.6, which EU users can download right now.
However, for everyone else in the world who has downloaded Delta from the App Store, Apple has rejected this new update. The app’s developer, Riley Testut, posted on Mastodon that the reason was due to the app featuring a link to his Patreon — which has been present on Delta since it was made available on the App Store in April. It’s a baffling rejection, and hopefully, the now-ten-million users who have downloaded Delta will be able to take advantage of 1.6 soon.
iMore’s Take — Apple, you’re getting the basics wrong here
Post by @daryleebaxterView on Threads
I’ve been a Patreon supporter of Delta and Testut's work for a few years now, which means I’ve been using Delta 1.6 for a few months. Using the emulator on my iPad has been fantastic, especially since I realized early on that I could use Delta with the iPad Magic Keyboard. Playing some free Delta emulator games with this method has been so much fun.
However, Apple has shot itself in the foot by rejecting Delta 1.6 because of a Patreon link. For those unaware, Patreon lets anyone set up a profile that can host podcasts, creative drawings, and more behind a paywall. Delta’s Patreon allows users to download preview versions of Delta, as well as read about any insights that Testut may have about the app or anything else.
Apple’s decision is nonsensical. I’m hoping it’s a genuine error made by its App Store approval team so that Delta 1.6 can be made available worldwide soon.
M2 iPad Air 11-inch | $699 $669 at Amazon
Save $30 on the M2 iPad Air today! It may not sound like much, but considering what the tablet is capable of, especially now that you can play Delta on it, it's worth every cent.
Price check: $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo | $599 at Apple
More from iMore
- How to play retro games on Delta Emulator for iPhone
- How to set up RetroArch on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV in just five minutes
- Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect and the best early savings
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.