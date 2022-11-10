Does buying an iPad Air make more sense than the new iPad at the moment? This deal says yes

The new iPad (2022) is a lovely device - but when stacked up against the iPad Air, it falls short. The biggest reason you might want to pick one up over the Air is the price - and now, this iPad Air deal makes that point a little more moot. There's an $80 saving on the iPad Air over at Amazon at the moment, bringing it back down to its lowest price, and, crucially, much closer to the price of the new iPad (2022). There's now a $70 price difference between the two tablets - and while that may seem like a lot, we reckon it's well worth picking the Air over the shiny new one (even if that yellow is to die for).

It is coming up to Black Friday now too, and while this deal isn't pegged as one, it certainly tastes like one. There are loads of other Black Friday iPad deals out there - and we know where to find all the best.

Just because it's new, doesn't mean it's better

(opens in new tab) iPad Air 5 | $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab) An M1 chip, a large display, and a USB-C port at the bottom. No, not the iPad Pro, the iPad Air - and it's now an even better value. This $80 saving brings that lowest price back, and closer to the new iPad 10th-gen.

Best iPad deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The iPad Air should be better than the iPad (2022). It's more powerful and feature-packed for two, but it now proposes far better value as well. Normally, this tablet would be a full $150 more expensive than its less powerful sibling, and even then it's worth the extra for the features you get. But with a $70 price difference? The new iPad no longer makes sense - if not only because you get a laminated screen on the Air, so it doesn't sound like you're stabbing a hollow box as the new iPad does.

Yes, $70 is a lot - but spend it, and it's likely your iPad will last you a lot longer if for no other reason than you'll get a much newer chip with the Air than you'll get in the iPad (2022). Which still feels weird.

Don't forget to pick up one of the best iPad Air cases to protect your new iPad, and keep that laminated screen safe with one of the best iPad Air screen protectors. Looking for another iPad? We know where to find all the best iPad deals and sales.