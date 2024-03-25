iPad Air 5 has a fresh lowest-ever price — save $150 at Amazon

While rumors swirl that a new iPad Air is going to be making its way to Apple store shelves at some point this year, the current model has just fallen to a new lowest price at Amazon.

There’s currently a $150 discount on the tablet, beating out the previous lowest by $50. Don’t let the encroaching reveal of new iPads put you off buying an Air at this price: That’s a lot of tablet for the money, and the next model probably won’t be a huge update.

iPad Air up to $250 off

iPad Air 128GB | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V3H8MJT%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $599 $449 at Amazon This $150 discount is the biggest discount on the 128GB iPad yet, and saves you loads if you’re looking for a powerful tablet and don’t want to pay for the iPad Pro models. The last lowest price was $499, so this extra $50 off is more than welcome.

There are supposed to be plenty of different iPads landing in the coming weeks and months — the iPad mini 7, the iPad Air 6, as well as new OLED iPad Pro models with M3 chips. That shouldn’t stop you from grabbing yourself a current model iPad Air at this drastically reduced price, however, with the M1 version giving you plenty of power without breaking the bank.

First off is that M1 chip in its core, powering the interface and some more resource-hungry apps with ease. The 10.9-inch screen on the front is plenty bright and colorful for everyday watching of the best Apple TV Plus movies, as well as some more artistic applications like ProCreate or Photoshop.

Connect it to a Magic Keyboard accessory and you’ve got a mini touchscreen laptop, one more portable than even the slimmest MacBook Air, yet powerful enough for light work tasks. Grab one of the best Bluetooth controllers and you can get started with the best Apple Arcade games as well. No, the iPad Air might not be the newest model, but at this price, it's a massive bargain.

