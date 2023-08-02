iPad mini 7 could get a surprise reveal – and sooner than you think, too

If you've been waiting to buy an all-new iPad mini, you might not have to wait much longer.

Alongside hinting towards a new color for both Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, regular Apple product leaker ShimpApplePro has also tweeted that a new iPad mini is coming, likely to be the mini 7.

No more details were given, but their track record in the past leads us to believe that there could be some truth to this. ShrimpApplePro correctly predicted the design of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max back in 2022, for example, and has been sharing information on the ports for iPhone 15.

But it does feel like the right time for the iPad mini to get an update - with the mini 6 being released in September 2021, it could be a great time for students and those looking for a Christmas gift to buy the latest and greatest iPad mini this year.

And while those patiently waiting for an improved iPad mini may be hoping for camera improvements or even new colors, there's one feature that many of us are hoping to see.

ProMotion to the future

(Image credit: iMore)

Granted, we're most likely to see a chip upgrade in any potential new model, alongside some camera improvements that could give the iPad mini 7, such as Portrait Mode and ProRes recording.

All of these would be great to have for Apple's smaller tablet, but ProMotion could be the one that would make iPad mini the tablet to buy.

For those unaware, it's a display feature that runs certain displays at 120hz, so you can swipe, consume and create content at a silky-smooth framerate. This is a feature that's available on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and the Pro iPhone models since the 13 Pro.

But to have the mini with ProMotion as you're swiping between comics, playing Stardew Valley on Apple Arcade, and simply browsing the web in Safari, could be a great experience for those who just prefer to have a smaller iPad.

Are you hoping to see an iPad mini 7 also get ProMotion, or something else? Be sure to let us know in the iMore Forums.