iPad Pro 11-inch sees its lowest price ever, with Prime shipping just in time for Christmas

The iPad Pro 11-inch is, undoubtedly, one of the most requested Christmas gifts this year. Is it any surprise? It has a large screen, a new super-powerful M2 chip, and a stunning design. There is that price tag, though. It's not as high as the larger, 12.9-inch version, but it's still nothing to sniff at. So when Amazon reduces the price by a not insignificant $70, your ears prick up and you take notice.

You can also opt for Prime delivery with this one, so you'll get it just before Christmas day. After all, what could be better than saving money and getting it in time for the big day?

iPad Pro M2 11-inch lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB | $799 $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPad Pro 11-inch has reached its lowest price ever in its Space Grey form. The Silver was recently reduced a little more but unfortunately is now out of stock. This price is around $20 lower than Space Grey has been before. This deal extends to all the storage options too, so if you need a little more space, you'll get it. Make sure you've got Amazon Prime if you want it delivered before Christmas. If you don't, you can always grab a free 30-day trial at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The update to the iPad Pro this year wasn't particularly spectacular, as the screen and chassis remained pretty much the same. Not that it's really a bad thing - both of those things are stunning, and will still knock your socks off when you pull it from the box. The big update came in the form of the M2 chip. The new chip brought more processing cores and more graphics cores to make the tablet even more potent than the last model.

