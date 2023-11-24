Turn your iPad into a laptop replacement with $120 off the Magic Keyboard this Black Friday
This Keyboard is Magic!
The best way to turn your iPad into a laptop replacement is with Apple's official Magic Keyboard, which is on sale in the US and the UK for Black Friday.
The Magic Keyboard attaches to the iPad Pro and iPad Air via the Smart Connector and adds a keyboard and a fully functional trackpad to your tablet inside a compact case.
Black Friday's Magic Keyboard deals have fluctuated over the last day or so, but you can save $50 in the US and over £60 in the UK right now!
Awesome Magic Keyboard deals for your iPad
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch|
$349 $299 at Amazon
The best keyboard case available for iPad Pro. With a $50 off, you get a trackpad, backlit keys, an extra USB-C port to charge or plug in an accessory, and an adjustable angle to ensure you can see that display properly.
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air |
$299 $259 at Amazon
The smaller option for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air. This smaller option has a $40 discount with all the benefits of the larger model.
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch|
£319 £256 at Amazon
Readers in the UK also get access to a Black Friday Magic Keyboard deal, which is a larger saving than in the US. Amazon is offering £63 off for Black Friday.
I've owned an Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad since it first launched, and it transforms the iPad into a complete replacement for the Mac. Combined with a few other peripherals, you'll quickly have the ultimate iPad setup capable of all your productivity needs.
If I had to pick one accessory for the iPad to recommend it would be this one, so don't miss out and buy a Magic Keyboard this Black Friday!
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Steven Shaw