Turn your iPad into a laptop replacement with $120 off the Magic Keyboard this Black Friday

The best way to turn your iPad into a laptop replacement is with Apple's official Magic Keyboard, which is on sale in the US and the UK for Black Friday.

The Magic Keyboard attaches to the iPad Pro and iPad Air via the Smart Connector and adds a keyboard and a fully functional trackpad to your tablet inside a compact case.

Black Friday's Magic Keyboard deals have fluctuated over the last day or so, but you can save $50 in the US and over £60 in the UK right now!

Awesome Magic Keyboard deals for your iPad

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch| $349 $299 at Amazon The best keyboard case available for iPad Pro. With a $50 off, you get a trackpad, backlit keys, an extra USB-C port to charge or plug in an accessory, and an adjustable angle to ensure you can see that display properly.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air | $299 $259 at Amazon The smaller option for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air. This smaller option has a $40 discount with all the benefits of the larger model.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch| £319 £256 at Amazon Readers in the UK also get access to a Black Friday Magic Keyboard deal, which is a larger saving than in the US. Amazon is offering £63 off for Black Friday.

I've owned an Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad since it first launched, and it transforms the iPad into a complete replacement for the Mac. Combined with a few other peripherals, you'll quickly have the ultimate iPad setup capable of all your productivity needs.

If I had to pick one accessory for the iPad to recommend it would be this one, so don't miss out and buy a Magic Keyboard this Black Friday!