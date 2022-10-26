iPad 2022 redesign is here: and we know the best places to buy one

The iPad 10th generation is here, and it looks to be a stunning tablet to purchase.

If you're anything like us (and if you're here, then it's likely that you are), then you're definitely wondering how, where and when you can get a hold of one of the 10th-gen new iPad 2022 models. Well, worry not - we know exactly where you can get your mitts on one, and when it's going to arrive at your door.

The design has been completely rehashed from the old model. The aluminum shell has been reworked so that it now looks like the iPad Air, the screen has grown and taken over the entirety of the front of the device. You'll find the camera now in the portrait position to make video calling better, and there's a new A14 chip running everything to make sure it stays speedy. This is the refresh the base model iPad has been waiting for - but it comes at a price.

The new iPad is now $130 more expensive than the previous model - and while you're getting a lot more tablet for the money, it is still a lot to spend on what is supposed to be the budget option for everyone. Now that it's out, we've found all the best places to order one of the new iPads.

Where to buy an iPad 10th-gen

(opens in new tab) iPad 10th generation | $449 at BestBuy (opens in new tab) Buy one of the new iPad at BestBuy, and you can grab some extras to go with it. There are 3 months free of Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple News+. All the storage options and colors are available here, too, so you'll get to pick exactly which iPad you want.

(opens in new tab) iPad 10th generation | $449 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) All the iPad options are available to order at B&H Photo, so you can choose exactly the iPad you're looking for. Delivery dates look to be pretty stable, so we can assume that stock levels are remaining steady.

(opens in new tab) iPad 10th generation | $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon has the new shiny new iPad colors available to order, with all the options you could need. Seems like shipping dates are the same as with Apple proper, but you can get next day delivery with Prime here as well.

(opens in new tab) iPad 10th generation | $449 at Apple (opens in new tab) There's always the source as well if you're looking to grab an iPad on release. Delivery dates aren't moving much, so it looks like stock levels are remaining pretty stead

Ordering an iPad 10th-gen — what you need to know