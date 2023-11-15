Why I'm ditching Apple's Magic Keyboard and Pencil for these Logitech alternatives — now $47 off for Black Friday

When I’m away from my MacBook Pro, I’ll take the iPad Pro with me, just in case I need to look at some emails or projects. It’s always attached to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, so I can use an external keyboard and trackpad without using the tablet’s display.

I’ve owned the accessory for over a year, but I’ve become increasingly frustrated with the lack of function keys, which means I have to use Control Center to control the brightness, for instance. Apple’s Magic Keyboard also has an awkward angle adjustment that makes watching a video while my iPad is on a shelf infuriating. This is where Logitech’s Combo Keyboard comes in: Armed with function keys and different ways to prop up the iPad, the Combo Keyboard also comes with Logitech’s take on the Apple Pencil.

I could wait for a potentially bigger discount once Black Friday arrives, but the Logitech Combo Keyboard is reduced right now and I can’t wait for function keys any longer. Originally $299, the Combo Keyboard is now $252, and includes features I’ve wanted Apple to include in the Magic Keyboard for so long. Logitech’s take on a keyboard and crayon is far cheaper than purchasing a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, saving you $188. When I take these savings into account, this great deal makes me want to buy Logitech’s keyboard and crayon combo now.

Fold it up

Logitech Keyboard and Crayon Combo | $299 $252.94 at Amazon Not only do you get a function row on the keyboard, but you also get a crayon in this combo. There are also countless positions to change the angle of your iPad, thanks to the built-in stand. It's a great deal if you've been wanting to level up your iPad game.

Logitech’s keyboard case snaps onto any 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with the Smart Connector, just like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but you can also fold it in a way where the keyboard disappears behind the tablet.

This way, you get to prop the iPad up on a shelf without the keyboard getting in the way, unlike Apple’s equivalent. There’s also the Logitech Crayon, which has up to eight hours of battery life, and allows you to scribble down anything you want, just like the Apple Pencil.

This is one of those deals that, if you’ve been thinking about buying Apple’s Magic Keyboard, perhaps look at Logitech’s version instead — I’m already hovering over the ‘Buy’ button.