Apple has announced iPadOS at WWDC 2019, and that means a whole new bunch of practical, fun, and funky updates for your favorite iPad. Want to know all about iPadOS and it's latest and greatest features? iMore's got'cha covered (as always).

What's new with iPadOS?

The first thing you'll notice on your iPad is a tighter grid of icons for more tools on your home screen. You can also now pin widgets right on the home screen, and using slide over, you can pick up reminders and other applications and drag them over to the side of your screen.

Drag up from the bottom of your screen to easily fan out apps and slide along the bottom to move quickly between each one, or you could use Apple Expose that's available with iPadOS.

With the new split view feature, you can view and access two different apps on one screen, or two different portions of a single app on your iPad's screen. It can be used from everything from photos to writing and responding to emails, and if you need to drop a link in that email, you can tap and hold to preview it before dragging and dropping it in.

Files

With Files for iPad, a new Column view is available for file preview. Quick actions and rich metadata are also new features that come along with iPadOS and Files.

Apple is also improving on sharing files with a support folder for sharing your iCloud drive and built in support from SMB file sharing. Not only that, but you can now plug in a thumb drive, external disk drives, and SD cards right into files app.

If you're a photographer, you can even import photos right into an app like Lightroom from camera to your iPad, too.

Safari

Desktop class browsing is available for Safari on your iPad with iPadOS, meaning that instead of a mobile site, you'll see a desktop site for an optimal display.

Download manager is also new to Safari, along with and thirty brand new keyboard shortcuts.

Fonts

All is working with some of the leading font developers in the world so you can customize and get creative with your font choices on iPad. Custom fonts can be downloaded right from the app store.

Text Edit

Possibly some of the most exciting updated that come with iPadOS involve Text Edit. Jump anywhere in the document instantly with moving cusros that can be dragged anywhere you want to go.

Using a three finger pinch, you can copy blocks of text or images, and using a three finger spread, you can paste your copied information anywhere you please.

A two finger swipe allows you to cut whatever you've written or pasted, while a three finger swipe will undo whatever you've written.