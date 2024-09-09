I used to be a professional musician, and this Voice Memos update might bring me back

As part of Apple's Glowtime event, we got to see the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, and the company revealed how it'd be leveraging Apple Intelligence on its latest and greatest devices.

While things like the Visual Intelligence feature look great, one particular feature struck a literal chord with me - the update to Voice Memos.

You see, I was a professional musician up until COVID hit. You can hear me singing the theme for a documentary, and I have been playing shows regularly for over a decade. Now that I'm a homeowner, I have a full-time job, and I freelance for the likes of iMore, and I'm a parent, I just don't have time to go through the rigamarole of finding backing tracks to sing to since I can't get to practices regularly.

Now, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will offer what Apple dubs "studio quality mics", with the option to edit sound within videos.

It'll also let you layer tracks onto an existing recording, potentially taking a lot of the time-intensive components of recording a quick vocal track of a pop song I enjoy.

More importantly, it could inspire new singers and musicians to mix things up a little bit and help them shape their own sound in a way expensive multitrack recorders did back when I was younger.

It feels like there's a very high ceiling for new musicians now, and Apple could really help inspire those just starting out.

