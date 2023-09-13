Apple unleashes 6TB and 12TB storage plans for iCloud Plus

Apple is about to upgrade iCloud Plus with two massive new storage options for its users, with 6TB and 12TB options on the way.

The company unveiled its new best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro, alongside the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. As always, new camera upgrades across the board, including a 48MP sensor in the iPhone 15, were a big highlight. Massive photography improvements always mean bigger photos and videos, which is likely why Apple is launching two huge new storage plans for iCloud Plus.

"Available starting on September 18, iCloud+ will offer two new plans: 6TB for $29.99 (U.S.) per month and 12TB for $59.99 (U.S.) per month, providing additional storage to keep files, photos, videos, and more safe, accessible, and easy to share," the company stated. Apple says the new plans "are great for users with large photo and video libraries or those using Family Sharing."

Who needs that much storage?

Apple is right, these plans are definitely for families with a myriad of photos and videos they want to share, as there doesn't seem to be any reason why an individual would need that much iCloud storage. Storage is a key part of iCloud Plus, but it's not the whole story. iCloud Plus also offers users features such as Private Relay, HomeKit Secure Video, custom email domains, and more, so it's really a storage plan with lots of cool built-in security features.

Apple's new options are popular too, multiple sources on the ground in Cupertino report that Apple's new iCloud storage plans got the loudest cheers in the Steve Jobs theater when they were announced.

Apple's new iPhones will be available for pre-order from Friday, September 15, with a September 22 release date. The new Apple Watch models come out on the same day, but you can pre-order those right now. As mentioned, iCloud Plus is getting its new storage on September 18, to coincide with the launch of iOS 17.

I am not lying when I say the new iCloud storage plans just got the loudest real applause in the theater today

