At the 'Wonderlust' iPhone event, Apple unveiled a series of hardware innovations sure to get your pulse pounding and your bank balance breaking a sweat. But fear not: Apple also slipped out some updates that don't require you to spend a wad -- notably iOS 17.

Alongside announcing Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the iPhone 15 series, Apple has also confirmed that iOS 17 will launch on September 18. And in addition to the latest and greatest hardware, the new operating system will be made available to iPhone XS and above.

If the delivery of the new update matches that from previous years, we expect iOS 17 to arrive around 10 am PT, and 6 PM BST next Monday.

A big year for iOS

The latest operating system for Apple's iPhone is a grab-bag of new features this year. It includes the instantly iconinc StandBy Mode, which lets you can turn your phone into an interactive alarm clock, as well as widgets you can interact with directly on the home screen.

Safari also gets an update with 'Profiles'. This feature lets you add multiple accounts for different people or different uses; you can make a browser for work and one for home, for example. If you've ever sweated managing bookmarks and tabs, you'll appreciate the ability to better separate your web browsing on your new iPhone 15.

There's a new Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro, and you'll be able to set it to launch apps and shortcuts, all within iOS 17. Imagine a dedicated Twitter button or immediate access to whatever game you're currently addicted to.

With less than a week to go until iOS 17 arrives, we recommend making an iCloud backup of all your important content. From photos to videos, it's always a good idea to prepare your iPhone before updating its software.

The same goes for when you're upgrading your iPhone. Transferring data will likely require iOS 17 to be installed, so make sure it's updated when you're about to upgrade to iPhone 15, or 15 Pro.

