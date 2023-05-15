Camera upgrades could mean iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus release is delayed

The iPhone 15 and iPhone15 Plus have long been thought to be receiving updated cameras from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. That would be, for reference, a 48MP shooter. It looks now, however, like there may be some delay to the camera, construction resulting in a delay to the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.

Initially, Analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab)) said that an upgrade would be coming to the newest and best iPhones, but now he says that there could be a delay thanks to some manufacturing issues.

Potential delays, but more features

In his report, Pu talks about other rumors around the latest iPhone models. That's the now non-inclusion of haptic buttons on the new devices, a Periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max (and only the iPhone 15 Pro Max), and the new titanium material option for the Pro models.

Where Pu seems to be worried is with the production of the new camera sensors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus camera sensors. Specifically, 9to5 Mac says, "the stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) for the 48MP camera on the 15 and 15 Plus", adding that it's there that Pu will "continue to monitor the wrists of production [sic] schedule."

That doesn't mean that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be delayed, and until there is more information it is assumed that they will both launch this September with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There are other rumors about the new iPhones that are as yet unconfirmed, although very likely to happen anyway. There's the new USB-C port that Apple looks to be putting at the bottom of the new devices, as well as the new A17 chip that will likely be going into the Pro models – and could be made with the same 3nm process as the also rumored M3 laptop chips. Some of these rumors have been around for some time, although we'll have to wait until the new models are announced before we know about any of them for sure.