Every iPhone 15 has a stealth battery upgrade Apple didn't tell you about

Before Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro earlier this week there were rumors that they would come with bigger batteries. Apple didn't say anything about those batteries during its Wonderlust event, but it turns out it was keeping a secret all along.

While Apple's product pages for the new iPhones don't make mention of upgraded batteries it turns out that they are actually there. Although you're unlikely to notice any difference in how long those batteries actually last.

In fact, the difference between the old and new batteries is so marginal, that it's perhaps understandable Apple kept it to itself.

Small gains

With Apple keeping quiet about the new batteries it was left to MySmartPrice to spot them in a Chinese regulatory database.

That regulatory database confirms that the new iPhones do indeed have bigger batteries than their older counterparts, although the difference is very small indeed.

Here's what iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro buyers are getting under the hood.

iPhone 15 Pro Max — 4422mAh

iPhone 15 Pro — 3274mAh

iPhone 15 Plus — 4384mAh

iPhone 15 — 3349mAh

That doesn't mean all that much in isolation, we'll admit. So let's take a look at what batteries Apple used in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices as well.

iPhone 14 Pro Max — 4323mAh

iPhone 14 Pro — 3200mAh

iPhone 14 Plus — 4325mAh

iPhone 14 — 3279mAh

While those differences aren't all that big. they're obviously welcome.

The biggest question some will have is whether these new batteries will stay healthy for longer. Many people with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models reported their battery health was particularly bad after less than a year of ownership.

