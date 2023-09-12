Forget USB-C, the iPhone 15 could get a big wireless charging upgrade

We're now so close to Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro "Wonderlust" event that we can almost taste it, but the news is still coming regardless. Now, a new report backs up a previous leak that the new models will benefit from faster wireless charging than those iPhones that came before.

We heard months ago that the iPhone 15 could feature improved wireless charging thanks to the new Qi2 standard, and now that's been backed up by a whole new report looking into what we should expect from the new iPhones.

If these two reports turn out to be accurate, we can expect wireless charging to become a better option for those who need to top up their iPhone's battery in a hurry.

USB-C is old news

When the new iPhones arrive they're very much expected to sport USB-C ports, ditching the Lightning ports that we are all so familiar with. Lightning has been around for a decade at this point but USB-C is the common charger that the EU has imposed upon Apple, and in a lot of ways it's going to be an improvement. But it won't be the only charging option.

The iPhone 12 ushered in the world of MagSafe and it's been a popular addition but its 15W charging speed isn't the best. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the new iPhones will offer faster wireless charging than we're used to.

Unfortunately, while Gurman says that "all of the phones will gain faster wireless charging," he stops short of saying how fast the new charging solution will be. Still, any improvement is welcome although it's sure to mean new MagSafe chargers will be required if buyers want to get the most out of their new iPhones.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.