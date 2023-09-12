iPhone 15 OLED display supplier ditched over quality concerns as Samsung saves the day

As Apple gets ready to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups a new report claims that it's had to ditch one key supplier over quality concerns.

It was expected that OLED manufacturer BOE would be responsible for at least some of the displays that will be used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. But a new report claims that is no longer the case after Apple deemed BOE's displays to be of insufficient quality, causing it to turn elsewhere instead.

The beneficiary of the decision is a long-time Apple supply chain partner and one that was already set to be involved with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Samsung Display is that company's name, and it's swooped in to save the day.

Out with BOE, in with Samsung Display

This is all according to an ETNews report which details BOE's quality control woes. The report says that Samsung Display is now going to be responsible for producing displays for all four new models while LG Display will also work on LPTO panels for the best iPhones only.

However, it's the less-impressive LTPS OLED panels that will be used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus that have proven problematic with Apple asking suppliers to cut holes in them to house the Dynamic Island.

"BOE was planning to deliver LTPS OLED to the iPhone 15 but was reportedly not approved for supply due to quality issues," the report notes. "It seems that the volume assigned to the BOE has been transferred to Samsung Display because it has not been approved until the launch time is approaching."

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be the first non-Pro iPhones to sport a Dynamic Island, meaning they'll also be the first LTPS panels Apple has asked BOE to cut into, seemingly causing issues as a result.

Apple is expected to announce all four new iPhones during a live-streamed event today, September 12.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.