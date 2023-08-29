The iPhone 15 Pro Max accounts for nearly half of all iPhone 15 shipments this year

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently slated to be the most popular model from the iPhone 15 series shipments — seeing it become almost half of shipped iPhone 15s. This is partially attributed to a periscope lens in the phone’s camera and a belief that many enthusiasts will go for the most advanced model.

Given there is an expected delay in production for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , Apple’s further commitment to the Pro and Pro Max line is a sign of their popularity. This is all despite claims that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to be more expensive than last year.

The top-of-the-line

Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a new Medium post with predictions, claims, and analysis of Apple’s big launch next month. In it, Kuo states the iPhone 15 Pro Max currently accounts for 35-40% of all iPhone 15 line shipments. This is the most significant market share of the four models, suggesting that Apple thinks it will be the most popular phone at launch.

We've heard rumblings of delays to at least some of the iPhone 15 lineup this year. While these delays won’t mean a later launch, they could result in fewer phones on shelves in the coming months. For this reason, the heightened production could be seen as a measure to reduce shortages over the Holiday period.

In the same medium post, Kuo claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope camera - allowing for much longer and higher clarity zooms. This could be a unique selling point for the Pro Max line that none of the other iPhone 15 series phones have. In comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have seen a 10-20% growth in production in just one year.

Kuo also claims here that the regular iPhone 16 Pro will have a periscope lens next year.