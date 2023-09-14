Upgrading to iPhone 15 is cheaper with these Apple iPhone 14 trade-in prices
Upgrading to a brand-new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro is never going to be a cheap endeavor, but you can always make it cheaper by trading in your old device. And now Apple has told us how much it's willing to hand over if you trade in your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.
While there are always plenty of different trade-in routes available via third parties and carriers, doing it with Apple can be the easiest route if you're buying a new iPhone from there anyway. The company's trade-in prices are normally fairly competitive as well, and now we know how much upgrading from last year's models will cost if you go this route.
As always, these prices are the best-case scenario and assume your iPhone works and doesn't have any major damage.
Trade-in time
Apple has now updated its trade in website, noting exactly how highly it values your 2022 iPhone. Here's the rundown:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max — Up to $650
- iPhone 14 Pro — Up to $570
- iPhone 14 Plus — Up to $470
- iPhone 14 — Up to $430
To put that into perspective, all of those figures are at least $10 more than the iPhone 13 equivalent was worth a few days ago.
Switching from Android and don't have an old iPhone to trade in? Don't worry, Apple will take your phone off your hands as well — although you probably won't get quite as much for it as you would something with the fruit logo on the back.
We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event news and reactions now that Wonderlust is over. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.
