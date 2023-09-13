Your new iPhone 15's USB-C port can charge your AirPods and Apple Watch

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro families of devices during the Wonderlust event yesterday they came with the USB-C port that we all expected. But while that port can of course be used for charging and transferring data, it appears that it has a special superpower as well.

As if to compensate for people having to ditch their Lightning accessories and buy USB-C ones, Apple says that the USB-C iPhone can not only charge via its new port but also charge other things, too.

Apple specifically called out the Apple Watch and new USB-C AirPods Pro 2, with charging as simple as connecting them to the iPhone using a USB-C cable.

Charge all the things

Apple confirmed the reverse charging situation in a press release detailing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, although the feature will of course work with the best iPhones as well.

"The iPhone 15 lineup offers convenient new ways to charge, find friends in busy places, and stay connected while traveling," Apple begins. "Both models use a USB‑C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Users can also charge AirPods or Apple Watch directly from iPhone with the USB‑C connector."

While Apple calls out to devices in particular, we expect that other AirPods will also charge just fine so long as you have a USB-C to Lightning cable handy. There seems to be little reason why that wouldn't work, but those hoping to wirelessly charge a MacBook Pro will probably wind up disappointed given the likely low-power output of the iPhones.

