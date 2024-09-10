iPhone 16 battery life stats reveal that you'll get hours extra from the latest iPhones

Apple just hosted its September event, announcing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more. In the iPhone 16 keynote, Apple said the new devices have bigger batteries, but didn't go into the specifics. Now, we can see the battery life stats offer hours of extra battery.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max now gives you up to 33 hours of video playback, while its smaller sibling, the 16 Pro, stretches to 27 hours. The iPhone 16 Plus also clocks in at 27 hours for video, and even the regular iPhone 16 can handle up to 22 hours.

If you’re all about audio, the Pro Max takes the lead again with a staggering 105 hours of playback, with the others offering anywhere from 80 to 100 hours, depending on the model.

The iPhone 16 series doesn’t just settle for battery life improvements, either; it’s also packing faster charging, thanks to a new MagSafe charger that supports Qi2 wireless charging. If you were tired of watching your battery percentage crawl up slowly, this is the fix you've been waiting for with 25W speeds.

How does the iPhone 16 battery compare to iPhone 15?

The biggest leap in battery life comes with the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro Max gets 4 extra hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, taking it from 29 to 33 hours. Audio playback also jumps by 10 hours, from 95 to 105.

The iPhone 16 Pro follows a similar trend, with video playback climbing from 23 to 27 hours and audio playback ticking up from 75 to 85 hours.

For the iPhone 16 Plus, the difference is more subtle. Video playback goes from 26 to 27 hours, while audio remains steady at 100 hours, just like the iPhone 15 and 14 Plus.

The standard iPhone 16 offers more noticeable improvements over its predecessors, with video playback increasing to 22 hours – 2 more than the iPhone 15 and 14, and 3 more than the iPhone 13. Audio playback stays the same as the iPhone 15 and 14 at 80 hours, but it still surpasses the iPhone 13’s 75 hours.

Whichever of the new best iPhones you get, you can be sure that your shiny new iPhone 15 will give you a good few extra hours of battery.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.