Apple's iPhone 16 will reportedly fix the overheating issue that plagued its predecessor, here's how
No more burnt fingers.
As we edge closer to the launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro a new report suggests that Apple has been working to try and fix an issue that plagued owners of the previous generation of devices.
Owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular have spent almost a year dealing with handsets that get altogether too hot at times. Installing multiple app updates via the App Store can often be enough to cause one of Apple's best iPhones to heat up, and playing a game is a surefire way to get things cooking. But that could all change this year.
According to one report Apple has changed the construction of the new iPhone 16 models in an attempt to cool them down, removing the issue for those who upgrade to the latest iPhones this year.
Hot stuff
According to The Information, citing a person with "direct knowledge of the device," Apple's iPhone 16 handsets will use a new, larger graphite sheet inside their chassis to deal with the familiar overheating issues.
This will be good news for those who have dealt with the overheating problem for the last year, but some will wonder why the issue reared its head in the first place given Apple's experience in the field.
If Apple sticks to its familiar release cadence the new iPhones will be announced in September, likely alongside the release of the iOS 18 software update for existing iPhone owners.
There should also be two new Apple wearables launching around the same time. Rumors suggest that the Apple Watch X and the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 will debut in September alongside the new iPhones.
