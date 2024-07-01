Is this the iPhone 16 Pro Max's battery? New video claims to show what will power Apple's best iPhone of 2024
New iPhones, new batteries.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in or around September and there have been more than a few leaks that have given us a hint of what to expect. Some of those leaks have revolved around expected battery technology improvements and the latest leak focuses squarely on the iPhones' power plant.
The leak appears to show the battery design that will be used in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, including a metal housing that had leaked previously.
The new batteries are expected to sport a higher energy density that will allow for longer-lasting batteries that are the same size as their predecessors, something that could be vital as the battery life-sapping Apple Intelligence nears a launch later this year.
All powered up
The leak, posted to Twitter, is a screen capture of a TikTok video and runs for more than 20 seconds. You can check the video out for yourself below.
Battery pic.twitter.com/ILMEgON9oBJuly 1, 2024
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the best iPhones that Apple has ever made, complete with faster chips and improved cameras. They'll be powered by the upcoming iOS 18 software, too.
Apple is yet to confirm the launch of the new iPhones and we can expect that the devices will all be released in or around the middle of September, around the same time that iOS 18 will be released for older models. Apple is also expected to announce the rumored Apple Watch X and a refreshed version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the same time.
