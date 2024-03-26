New iPhone 16 Pro color leak hints at a possible return for one popular color Apple ditched last year

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been on sale for around six months at this point and buyers get to choose between a handful of colors including Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. Some might argue that the colors are various shades of gray, but it appears that things could be about to change when the models are replaced by the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

A new leak claims to have shared details about the new colors that the best iPhones of 2024 will come in and, if it's correct, things look set to be changed up somewhat. If correct, four colors will be offered this time out including three that the uncharitable among us could argue are indeed different shades of gray. But most notable is the return of a color that was popular among buyers of older iPhones before Apple ditched it in 2023.

The color that is tipped to be added to the mix this year is Rose, a throwback to the Rose Gold colors of yesteryear. In the case of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro the color looks set to be a more yellowy gold than the distinctly red gold of previous colors beating the same, name, but it's difficult to know for sure until we see the real thing — colors on-screen are never a great indication of how things will look in the real world. Add in the fact that the iPhones will be made of titanium and it's entirely possible the color that ships will be notably different to the one we see below.

Going for gold

The leak, which comes courtesy of a Weibo post shared by ShrimpApplePro on the X social network, suggests that Space Black, White, Gray, Rose will be the colors offered when the Pro iPhones ship this year, with the Blue Titanium color of the iPhone 15 Pro now thought to have been canned and replaced by the Rose finish.

Well, according to the Weibo account, we will have a new color called Rose this year No natural titanium and blue titanium He was quite accurate on the iPhone 14 pro ‘s purple color. https://t.co/wVaPOOU7XR pic.twitter.com/BSs2H0tlIDMarch 26, 2024 See more

It's also suggested that the Space Black colorway will be similar to that of the iPhone 14 Pro while the White model will be similar to the same color from that model as well.

This isn't the first time we've seen rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro colors will differ from last year's, however. A so-called Desert Yellow was tipped by leaker Majin Bu on X last month, suggesting that there might well be something to this latest report.

If Apple follows its usual release cadence we can expect it to announce the new iPhones in the first couple of weeks of September before making them available to buy around 10 days later. The new models are expected to be unveiled alongside the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, while it's also likely that Apple will unveil a new Apple Watch X and/or newly refreshed Apple Watch Ultra around the same time, too.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Pro iPhones are expected to sport a new A18 Pro chip with a recent report suggesting that the silicon has been designed specifically to improve the performance of Apple AI technology that is expected to be unveiled alongside iOS 18 at June's WWDC event. That software is expected to be released to the public shortly before the release of the new iPhones this fall.