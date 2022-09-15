Will the iPhone 14 fit in your old case? Best Answer: No, a form-fitting case from a previous model will not fit the iPhone 14. A holster or pouch-style case from a different 6.1-inch iPhone should be fine.

Why won't an old iPhone case fit?

While the iPhone 14 isn't hugely different from the last generation or two, there are some important differences when it comes to the fit of the case. The closest iPhones in size to the iPhone 14 are the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. While the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 all have a 6.1-inch screen, the dimensions are similar but not identical. All three models measure 5.78 inches in height and 2.82 inches in width. But the iPhone 14 measures 0.31 inch in depth, while the iPhone 13 is 0.30 inch and iPhone 12 is just 0.29 inch. In addition to the differences in depth, the placement of the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons are just slightly different.

Will any old cases fit at all?

You might be able to squeeze your iPhone 14 into a previous model case, but the fit won't be perfect and I wouldn't recommend it. The exception to this is a holster or pouch-style case, where the precise dimensions aren't so important. But if you want a form-fitting case for all-over protection, get a case made specifically for the iPhone 14.

What about the other cases in the iPhone 14 lineup?

No, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max cases will not fit the iPhone 14 at all. The iPhone 14 Plus is a much larger phone. The iPhone 14 Pro has a much larger camera module, which houses three lenses instead of two. The height and width are also different between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. And the iPhone 14 Pro Max is both noticeably larger and has a larger camera module.

So I guess I'm buying a new case

Yes, if you want to keep your iPhone protected and you want proper fit, you'll be picking up a new case to go with your gorgeous new iPhone 14. Of course, we've rounded up the best iPhone 14 cases for you.