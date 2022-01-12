Does Pokémon Legends: Arceus have multiplayer?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a big shake-up compared to the usual formula of Pokémon games. Instead of the narrow funneling of past titles, it's an open-world adventure that changes almost everything about how you interact with Pokémon. With all these changes, we do know that some form of multiplayer is in.

The official listing for the game by Nintendo confirms that Pokémon Legends: Arceus supports one or two players. This means that, at least to some extent, two players can play together. With that said, that's all we know right now. It's not clear if there's a separate mode, a kind of co-op play, a dedicated area, or any other requirements in place.

There's a long list of Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so it's possible we could see trading support in the game. With only two-player multiplayer support, we aren't expecting to see massive group raid battles or teaming up to fight other trainers in squads.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a prequel

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set in the land of Hisui, a land that eventually comes to be named the Sinnoh region. The world is wild and untamed. In one of the biggest changes of all, you can just throw a Poké Ball directly at a Pokémon that you find in the wild, instead of engaging in a turn-based battle. You'll need to catch them all, as you are building the first Pokédex.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is currently set to launch for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28, 2022.