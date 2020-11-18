It's definitely worthwhile to purchase Apple products on Black Friday, whether you buy from Apple directly or other retailers. There are plenty of Black Friday Apple deals to be had right now and continuing through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We'll be updating that guide as the deals come up, so there's no need to wait until the official day. If you see a great deal now, snap it up because stock may be limited this year. The Apple Store

Source: Apple

Many of us prefer to make our Apple purchases directly from the Apple Store, whether it's the Apple experience or the convenience of purchasing directly from the seller. While that might not always be the way to get the absolute best price, there are certainly deals to be had buying directly from Apple. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday In recent years on Black Friday, Apple has offered an Apple Store gift card worth up to $200 with certain purchases. You probably won't be able to stack with other discounts such as the student/educators discount, so you might find the education discount to be a better deal. Another reason to buy from Apple is that if you order from certain retailers, you may not be able to get AppleCare+ to protect your device. Also, certain retailers such as the cellular carriers and Amazon may only sell carrier-locked iPhones. However, if you use your Apple Card to make your purchase at Apple, you will be getting both the Black Friday deal and the cash back. Apple Card: The best credit card for Apple Black Friday purchases?

Source: Apple

Apple's own credit card, the Apple Card, is a user-friendly credit card that's easy to manage and offers cash back on all purchases. If you buy directly from Apple, you get 3% cash back. However, if you use your Apple Card to make Apple Black Friday purchases elsewhere, you'll get 2% back using Apple Pay or 1% back using your physical card in a store. You might also consider the American Express® Cash Magnet card. You'll get $150 statement credit plus 1.5% cash back, accidental damage protection, and 15-month free financing. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, cellular carriers, and more There are definitely some fantastic Apple Black Friday deals on just about any Apple product at several retailers. We'll keep you apprised of the latest prices so you can compare each item to see where you can get the best price. If you do see an irresistible price at an authorized retailer, grab it. Supply constraints are even more common at other retailers than they are at Apple. Perhaps you shouldn't buy Apple on Black Friday